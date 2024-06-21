Georgia's Luca Urlando earns Olympic bid in 200-meter butterfly

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Georgia swimming team increased its number of qualified Bulldogs Wednesday at the 2024 United States Olympic Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fast Facts

Rising senior Luca Urlando sealed his likely first career Olympic bid with his second-place time of 1:55.08 in the men’s 200-meter butterfly. Sitting in fourth at the final turn, Urlando posted a 30.91 split in his final 50 meters to finish second. Urlando’s place on the U.S. roster will be officially confirmed at the conclusion of Trials.

Rising senior Rachel Stege finished sixth in the women’s 1,500m freestyle with a new personal-best time of 16:10.03, besting her gold medal-winning mark of 16:13.59 at last October’s Pan American Games.

Bulldog alum Dakota Luther advanced to Thursday evening’s women’s 200m butterfly final with a fourth-place time of 2:08.36 in the evening semifinals. In prelims, Luther placed fifth with a time of 2:08.69, while fellow alum Callie Dickinson finished 28th at 2:13.28.

Bulldog alum Jay Litherland qualified for the men’s 200m backstroke final with a sixth-place time of 1:57.59, a new personal-best time. Litherland previously set a PB in prelims with his time of 1:58.98. Recent graduate Ian Grum finished 11th in the semis with a time of 1:58.46. In prelims, fellow graduate Bradley Dunham tied for 18th at 1:59.48, followed by rising junior Sam Powe in 20th at 1:59.57.

Bulldog alum Nic Fink finished sixth in the men’s 200m breaststroke final with a time of 2:09.56. Fink previously qualified in the 100m breaststroke with his victory Sunday evening.

Recent graduate Zoie Hartman placed 13th in the women’s 200m breaststroke semifinals with a time of 2:29.48. Hartman finished 12th in prelims with a time of 2:29.73.

Up Next

The U.S. Olympic Trials continue Thursday with prelims in the women’s 200m backstroke, men’s 50m freestyle, and men’s 200m individual medley. Prelims stream at 11 a.m. on Peacock, followed by semifinals and finals at 8 p.m. on NBC.