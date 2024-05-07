Georgia's Leighton Finley Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

ATHENS-----University of Georgia sophomore Leighton Finley has been named the Southeastern Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week; the league announced Monday.

Finley, a 6-5, 235-pound right-hander from Richmond Hill, Ga., tossed six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts, both career highs, in a 10-0 win over No. 13 Vanderbilt. He allowed just three singles and only two runners reached scoring position this past Friday. He was part of a combined three-hit shutout in setting the tone as the Bulldogs swept the Commodores for the first time since 2003. Finley is 4-1 with a 4.53 ERA in 12 starts, registering 54 strikeouts in 53.2 innings.

Georgia checks in at No. 12 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25, No. 14 in the latest Baseball America rankings and No. 15 in the D1Baseball.com weekly poll.

Up next, Georgia (35-12, 13-11 SEC) visits No. 14 South Carolina (32-15, 13-11 SEC) for a series starting Thursday. First pitch in Columbia will be at 8:02 p.m. and be televised on ESPNU and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.