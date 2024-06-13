Georgia's Josh Brooks named to NCAA Division I Council

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Council, effective immediately, with a term that lasts through June 2028.

Each member of the 40-person Division I Council is appointed by the NCAA Board of Directors. The Council is a high-level group responsible for Division I's day-to-day decision-making, and its members include athletics directors, administrators, Senior Woman Administrators, faculty athletics representatives, and student-athletes.

Brooks joins Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey as the two representatives from the SEC. UGA president Jere W. Morehead serves as Chair of the Division I Board of Directors, is a member of the NCAA Division I Administrative Committee, and a member of the NCAA Board of Governors.

Under his leadership, Georgia Athletics has experienced remarkable success, including a No. 7 final ranking in the 2023 LEARFIELD Directors Cup — Georgia’s highest mark in 18 years — a record-setting student-athlete GPA in each of the last two academic years, unparalleled fundraising and over 15 capital projects that have been completed or are in progress.

Bulldog athletic teams have won a trio of team national championships,15 individual national titles and seven SEC championships over the last three years. Brooks has hired new head coaches for 17 of Georgia’s 21 sports, and those hires have gone onto finish in the top-10 of their sport’s respective NCAA Championships an impressive 14 times.