Georgia's Jake Fromm enters 2020 NFL Draft, adds to quarterback pool

First, it was Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entering the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, another SEC quarterback is entering the draft early.

Georgia's Jake Fromm is forgoing his senior year to enter the draft. He made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad





In the announcement he addressed Georgia fans.

"This process and decision has been unbelievably difficult, but through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," Fromm wrote. "It is with both a humbled and excited heart that I announce this."

Fromm won the starting job as a freshman in 2017 and guided the Bulldogs to their first SEC title since 2005. Georgia lost in the national title game to Alabama that year.

He emerged as a pro prospect by taking Georgia to the title game as a freshman while throwing for 2,615 yards in 15 games with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Fromm's numbers improved as a sophomore (67.4% completion rate, 2,761 yards, 30 touchdowns, six interceptions), but 2019 saw a dropoff. Fromm entered his junior season as a first-round prospect, but completed a career-low 60.8% of his passes.

The emergence of Heisman-winner Joe Burrow of LSU, Tagovailoa going pro and Oregon's Justin Herbert being in this draft class makes for a crowded quarterback pool. Considering the Bears don't have a first-round pick, they'd have to trade up to get one of those three.

Fromm could be available in the second round or later. If nothing else, Fromm adds one more quarterback to the list that the Bears can pick from if they use an early pick to give Mitchell Trubisky some competition.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Georgia's Jake Fromm enters 2020 NFL Draft, adds to quarterback pool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago