Georgia's Glenn Schumann out of the running for Eagles' DC job

Another candidate for Eagles' DC job withdraws originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Another candidate for the Eagles’ defensive coordinator job has withdrawn from consideration.

Glenn Schumann, Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator since 2019, informed the Eagles he plans to return to Georgia, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

Schumann is the third candidate who’s voluntarily withdrawn from consideration. Vance Joseph accepted the Broncos’ defensive coordinator position, and Jim Leonard elected to sit out coaching this year after undergoing hip replacement.

MORE: Top Eagles storylines heading into 2023 NFL combine

Schumann, 32, didn’t play college football but began working as a student assistant coach under Nick Saban as a student at Alabama. He served as a student assistant at Alabama from 2008 through 2011 and a graduate assistant from 2012 through 2014.

In 2016, he left for Georgia and coached inside linebackers through 2018 before getting promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2019.

He’s been a part of six national championship teams – four at Alabama and two at Georgia.

Other known candidates to replace Jonathan Gannon, hired as head coach by the Cards, are Seahawks head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai, Rams defensive backs coach Chris Shula, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Eagles secondary coach Dennard Wilson.