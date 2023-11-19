Georgia's domination makes Tennessee the latest SEC team to bend the league's king

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee trotted out its royalty, but Georgia remains college football’s king. The Vols became the latest opponent to be brought to their knees in front of the Bulldogs’ throne.

A cast of legends from Peyton Manning to Dolly Parton were inside Neyland Stadium to observe what the College Football Playoff committee recently acknowledged: No. 1 Georgia remains the nation’s best team. A short list of teams even have hope of toppling these Bulldogs. Tennessee isn't one of them.

Georgia is strengthening, too, and there’s nothing Manning, Parton or anyone wearing orange could do to stop it.

Manning ushered Tennessee’s beloved music icon onto a stage after the first quarter, and Parton sang – if you could call it that – a rocky rendition of “Rocky Top.” When the spectacle ended, Georgia resumed grinding the Vols into dust.

“I couldn't hear because my sound went out, and the stadium was so loud,” Parton explained to CBS. "I couldn't even hear to sing 'Rocky Top.'"

The Bulldogs handled the stadium noise well enough.

Forget Rocky Top, Georgia remains on my mind after the Bulldogs rolled to a 38-10 victory – its 28th in a row to tie an SEC record with Alabama.

Georgia’s schedule is quite accommodating to its three-peat quest. Neyland Stadium is the toughest environment the Bulldogs have faced.

Georgia didn’t have its A-game. It spotted Tennessee an early lead when Jaylen Wright raced 75 yards for a score on the game’s first play. This was no repeat of Georgia’s destruction last week of Ole Miss. However, even Georgia’s B-game is too much for Tennessee.

Georgia flicked the No. 18 Vols aside. Now, the game of the season awaits in two weeks in Atlanta.

Make no mistake, the SEC championship game pitting Georgia against Alabama will be a biggie. Alabama resides on that short list of teams that, on its best day, might threaten the Bulldogs.

Alabama, though, must figure what no one has managed: How to stop the indefensible combination of Carson Beck and Brock Bowers.

Georgia running back Kendall Milton hurdles a tackler against Tennessee during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium.

Get Georgia QB Carson Beck into the Heisman Trophy conversation

Beck posted another sterling performance against the Vols’ patchwork secondary, and Bowers remains the nation’s best third-down weapon. All he does is find open space, and Beck knows where to look.

Beck’s inability to generate more Heisman Trophy buzz is something of a headscratcher. Sure, he doesn’t have a catalogue of Heisman moments. He bypasses such bluster in favor of persistent third-down completions that he makes look easy.

Beck is playing even better than Stetson Bennett IV did last season, when Bennett became a Heisman finalist.

Beck threw one bad pass Saturday. A defensive holding penalty bailed him out, negating a would-be interception. Otherwise, he delivered another sublime performance. He’s a first-year starter, but he’s a fourth-year player, and he showed poise in front of a roaring crowd of 101,915.

Tennessee football is the image of an average team

Ignore Tennessee’s ranking. The Vols are quite ordinary. They lack a signature victory and wilt against good opponents. Quarterback Joe Milton and this offense are built to go against Virginia, South Carolina and UConn. Against stout defenses, the Vols stall, and their tattered defense remains accommodating when facing a quality offense.

As the kids would say, Tennessee is mid – the epitome of an average team.

Georgia toyed with the Vols with a couple of trick plays that baffled Tennessee. Dillon Bell threw a halfback pass for the easiest touchdown you’ll ever see. Every Vols defensive back got fooled. Later, Arian Smith gained 33 yards on an end-around, setting up a touchdown.

Georgia’s trickery was the exception, not the rule. Razzle-dazzle plays aside, this became a methodical beatdown, the likes of which we’ve seen repeatedly throughout Georgia’s three-year reign.

Georgia converted 9 of 13 third downs, compared to Tennessee’s 2 of 11. There’s your game in a nutshell.

The best Tennessee could muster was an awkward sideshow between quarters.

The Vols aren't in Georgia's league. Not even close. Is anyone?

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Georgia makes Tennessee the latest SEC team to bend the knee