Georgia's Dasha Vidmanova Named CWSA Honda Award Finalist

ATHENS, Ga. – After a stellar junior season in the books, Dasha Vidmanova was named a finalist for the 2024 Honda Award for women’s tennis, the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) announced on Thursday.

The Prague, Czech Republic native recorded one of the best individual seasons in the country, serving as a focal point for a Georgia women’s tennis team that capped off its 2024 season with a 25-5 overall record as Southeastern Conference Co-Regular Season Champions, SEC Tournament Champions and NCAA Tournament finalists.

Finishing the year at No. 4 in both the ITA end-year singles and doubles rankings, Vidmanova finished her season with 57 combined wins (26-9 in singles, 31-13 in doubles). In singles, Vidmanova ended her season winning 15 of her last 18 matches while knocking off 13 ranked opponents, including top 10 wins against the ITA’s No. 1 singles player in Mary Stoiana (Texas A&M) and No. 6 Connie Ma (Stanford). In doubles alongside freshman Aysegul Mert, Vidmanova played lights out all year long with her best tennis coming late in the season highlighted by a NCAA Doubles National Championship title, defeating three top-10-ranked duos in five days including No. 1 Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen (Pepperdine) in the title match.

The Bulldogs will be represented by a finalist for the Honda Award for a second-consecutive year after Lea Ma was nominated in the 2023 finalists list.