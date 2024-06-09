Georgia's Christopher Morales Williams wins NCAA 400-meter dash

EUGENE, Ore. – Georgia sophomore Christopher Morales Williams completed the indoor-outdoor sweep in the 400-meter dash on the third day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships Friday.

Fast Facts

Morales Williams, a native of Vaughn, Ontario, became the first Bulldog to sweep the same event indoors and outdoors in the same year. His 400m crown is the 20th NCAA outdoor individual title for the Georgia men after graduate transfer Marc Minichello captured the javelin championship earlier this week.

True freshman Riyon Rankin left Hayward Field with an expected First Team All-America certificate as well in the high jump. The Brunswick, Ga., native posted three straight first attempt clearances to be the second-best Southeastern Conference finisher in the event, taking seventh place.

In the multi-events, sophomore Ella Rush tallied 3,271 points after the first four events of the heptathlon to hold in 22nd place. Her performance included a personal record of 24.93 in the 200m.

The Georgia men finished ninth with 25 points, marking the seventh straight top-10 performance for the Bulldogs at the meet. Florida (41) edged Auburn (40) for the men’s team title while USC (33), Alabama (32) and Texas A&M (31) rounded out the top five. With only six of 21 events scored on the women’s side, Florida (26) leads Nebraska (22), Oregon (15), Washington (14.5) and Rice (14) in the top five.

Key Quotes

Christopher Morales Williams

“It means a lot for me to win this title for the Bulldogs. Yesterday was a hard day for our women’s team and I thought about it and wanted to do this for the team. I train with Mekhi (Gammons), Hossam (Hatib) and Jordan (McKenzie) and I wanted to win this title for those guys. I am hoping my run will make the women keep going because it ain’t over until it’s over. The women’s team still has six events left so hopefully this will help them bring back the fire on Friday. I love everyone I train with and go to school with it so glad I was able to accomplish this.”

Up Next

Rush and the hep field will wrap up the competition on Saturday with the long jump, javelin and 800m starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Junior Elena Kulichenko, who is ranked second nationally in the high jump, competes at 5 p.m. on the final day to start the open events. Sophomore Kaila Jackson will run in the 100m final at 5:22 p.m. to begin track events before she returns at 7:07 p.m. in the 200m final.