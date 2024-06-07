Georgia's Charlie Condon among finalists for Dick Howser Trophy

ATHENS, GA.-----Georgia's All-America third baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon has been named a finalist for the 2024 Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Thursday.

Condon is one of five finalists for the 37th Dick Howser Trophy which goes to the Division 1 Baseball Player of the Year. It will be awarded during a news conference Friday, June 14th at Charles Schwab Park in Omaha, Neb., during the College World Series. The other finalists are second baseman Travis Bazzana (Oregon State), pitcher Chase Burns (Wake Forest), first baseman/pitcher Jac Caglianone (Florida) and pitcher Hagen Smith (Arkansas).

A 6-6, 216-pound native of Marietta, Ga., Condon leads the NCAA in batting (.445), home runs (a BBCOR-era record 36), slugging percentage (1.036), total bases (228), hits (98) and OPS (1.602). The 2024 SEC Player of the Year, he ranks third nationally in on-base percentage (.566) and has drawn a team-high 55 walks, including 27 intentional free passes. He had seven multi-home run games and homered in eight consecutive contests from April 26-May 9, one shy of the NCAA record. He has made starts at third base, first base and all three outfield positions for the seventh-seeded Bulldogs who are 42-15 and begin a Super Regional Saturday versus 10th-seed N.C. State at Foley Field. Condon, who is a finance major, is a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

“I’m proud to be a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy,” said Condon. “It’s an individual award but there’s a lot of guys in the locker room, my coaches along the way and my family that have helped me become the player and person that I am today.”

Condon is the first Bulldog finalist since All-America shortstop Gordon Beckham in 2008. No Bulldog has ever won the award. The Dick Howser Trophy, presented by The Game Headwear, is given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager who died of brain cancer in 1987. The trophy is regarded as baseball’s most prestigious award. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage – all qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser’s life.

The winner of the Dick Howser Trophy has his name inscribed on the permanent trophy, which is a bronze bust of Howser, Both the recipient and his school receive a special trophy to keep. The Howser Trophy was created in 1987, and LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was the 2023 recipient. NCBWA membership includes writers, broadcasters and publicists. Designed to promote and publicize college baseball, it is the sport’s only college media-related organization.