Georgia's national championship gear: Here's what they were rocking and how you can get some

The Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight national championship on Monday night, beating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7. Stetson Bennett scored six touchdowns, tying Joe Burrow for the most in a championship game, and the Bulldogs scored the most points in a title matchup.

The team was wearing their national championship gear on the field, celebrating with cigars and confetti. Rapper Quavo even got in on the fun.

The official Nike gear features the saying "Game Recognize Fame" and also commemorates the team's perfect season. There are T-shirts, hats and hoodies that celebrate the national championship run.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) is interviewed after being named defensive MVP of the game after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium.

Prices run from $25.99 for a two-sided towel to $249.99 for a commemorative football signed by head coach Kirby Smart.

Here is a look at the Georgia national championship gear.

Snag your back to back National Championship Georgia Bulldog swag with the link below:https://t.co/TgayEeu55s pic.twitter.com/blGAlXQidG — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 10, 2023

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Rian Davis holds up a shirt as he celebrates after winning the CFP national championship game.

Georgia players celebrate after winning the College Football Playoff championship game against TCU at SoFi Stadium.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett smokes a cigar after winning the CFP national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

