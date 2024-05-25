Georgia's Caterina Don Named WGCA All-American

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia fifth-year senior Caterina Don has been selected as an honorable mention All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA). The origination announced its All-America selections on Friday.

Don, a native of Pinerolo, Italy, was tabbed All-America for the second time in her career. She was a second-team selection by Gulfweek in 2020 as a freshman.

Don enjoyed a standout campaign with the Bulldogs in 2023-24, covering 37 rounds at a combined 2-under tally. She recorded three runner-up, seven top-10 and 11 top-20 individual finishes in 13 tournaments. Don was Georgia’s top finishers in 10 of 13 events and led the Bulldogs in every statistical category, including stroke average (71.54), par-or-better rounds (21), birdies (127) and counting percentage (99.1).

Among Georgia’s single-season leaders, Don’s 2023-24 stroke average and par-or-better rounds tally both rank fourth all time.

Don, who also was a three-time All-SEC honoree while at Georgia, wrapped up her career with school-record totals of 53 tournament appearances and 153 rounds.

Don is the 31st Georgia golfer to earn All-America recognition from the WGCA dating back to 1980. Those Bulldogs have combined to secure 55 All-America certificates.