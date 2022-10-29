Georgia's Brock Bowers makes incredible 73-yard TD catch after multiple deflections

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers made one of the most ridiculous TD catches of the season on Saturday against Florida.

Gators LB Amari Burney had good coverage on Bowers as the sophomore sprinted up the field. The pass from Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was slightly underthrown and Burney got his hand on the ball.

And that’s when things went sideways for Florida. The ball subsequently bounced off Burney’s helmet and somehow found its way into Bowers’ arms and he sprinted to the end zone for a 73-yard TD that put the Bulldogs up 21-0 in the first half.

Just watch this play.

HOW?!?!



TIP DRILL TOUCHDOWN FOR THE DAWGS pic.twitter.com/lomEZdruSN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 29, 2022

It’s incredible awareness from Bowers to figure out that the ball had been tipped up in the air and an incredible reaction to grab the ball. There’s nothing else Burney could have realistically done in that situation short of making an incredible interception. He made a great play defending the pass … and Bowers still scored.

That’s what it’s like to play against the star tight end at times. Bowers is the best tight end in college football and still isn’t eligible for the NFL draft until 2024. Bowers entered the game with 26 catches for 393 yards and two TDs while carrying the ball three times for 82 yards and three scores. Bowers isn’t on pace to match his total of 14 TDs in 2021 but that may be because defenses now enter every game knowing they have to slow him. And even when defensive players make the right play, they still can’t stop him from scoring. Just ask Burney.