Georgia tennis duo miss Olympics after officials fail to submit paperwork

Two Georgian tennis players are officially out of the Olympics, though the problem is they were never actually in the Olympics in the first place.

Georgia's Oksana Kalashinikova and Ekaterine Gorgodze qualified to compete in Tokyo, but learned too late that officials in their country never actually got around to filing the paperwork for their entry, per the Associated Press.

The result is that neither athlete made it to Tokyo, and one of them was openly devastated and livid about the situation on Twitter.

It is really sad to acknowledge that you have made a cut to #Tokyo2020 but not going because entry wasn’t send . That was my dream to compete in that event . I just want to cry right now .#Olympics #tennis pic.twitter.com/1Qi8CaXsJR — Oksana Kalashnikova (@OksKalashnikova) July 17, 2021

The worse thing in that situation nobody wants to take responsibility.And for their mistakes ,we athletes are paying. I don’t have answers nor apology,so far .How did that happen?What are the consequences of such irresponsibility !? #Tokyo2020 #Georgia @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/5zEXxfbfng — Oksana Kalashnikova (@OksKalashnikova) July 18, 2021

The pair made an eleventh-hour appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to be included in the competition on Wednesday, but that was a long shot considering the women's doubles draw had already been completed.

Story continues

The Court quickly denied their appeal, announcing Friday that it had ruled there was no way to include them. Per the Court's release, Kalashnikova and Gorgodze were indeed eligible for entry in Tokyo, but were informed by the International Tennis Federation on July 16 that neither the Georgian National Olympic Committee nor the Georgian Tennis Federation had submitted their entry paperwork, despite the GNOC telling them that the application had been submitted.

"The consequence, however unfortunate for the two athletes, can only be the dismissal of their petition," the Court concluded in its statement.

Kalashnikova is currently ranked 76th in the world by the WTA's singles rankings, while Gorgodze is ranked 117th. Tokyo would have been the first Olympic experience for both. This isn't the first time an Olympic dream was undone by paperwork in Tokyo, as Poland was forced to send six swimmers home after showing up with 23 swimmers instead of their allotted 17.

More from Yahoo Sports: