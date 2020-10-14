Georgia WR out indefinitely after being hit by car in alleged hit-and-run

Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush is out indefinitely after he told police he was hit by a car in the hours after the Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee.

Bush was out Saturday night in Athens after the game and told police that he was walking to his car from a student apartment complex when he was hit by a car that drove off. According to a police report of the incident obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, Bush lost teeth in the incident and a tooth and his car keys were found in the middle of the road.

Bush said he was hit by a black small truck or SUV.

"Tommy was in a minor accident and thankfully is healthy, is safe," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday. "He has a little bit of a concussion. He's injured. He has some injuries but we are thankful Tommy is okay because it was a dangerous situation."

Smart said Tuesday that Bush would be out “for a little bit.”

“Tommy is going to be out for a little bit,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “Some surgeries were done, some dental work he had to get done.”

Bush didn’t dress out for the game against Tennessee. The redshirt sophomore joined Georgia in 2018 and has played in three games in his first two years with the program.

No. 3 Georgia plays No. 2 Alabama on Saturday night in the biggest college football game of the 2020 season so far.

Tommy Bush is a redshirt sophomore in 2020. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

