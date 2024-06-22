Georgia WR names as underrated 2025 NFL draft prospect

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominic Lovett has been named as an underrated 2025 NFL draft prospect. Lovett recorded 54 receptions for 613 receiving yards and four touchdowns during the 2023 college football season.

Lovett, who transferred to Georgia from Missouri after his sophomore season, has been very productive throughout his college career. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver is not the biggest or fastest receiver, but Lovett is capable of running nuanced routes and generating separation.

“The Bulldogs have the option to use the Missouri transfer in the backfield, slot and outside,” said CBS Sports’ Black Brockermeyer. We disagree with Georgia using Lovett in the backfield as a rusher. Lovett recorded zero carries in 2023 with Georgia. Yes, he previously totaled 11 carries for 46 rushing yards and a touchdown during his career at Missouri, but he’s mostly an option on short to intermediate routes. Georgia did occasionally start some of Lovett’s routes from the backfield last season, but he did more of his damage from plays where he went in motion and got open quickly.

“He’s mostly a possession receiver who can adjust to the ball in the air and catches it away from his body,” continued Brockermeyer. We do agree that Lovett is someone that is flying under the radar on NFL draft boards. Lovett is not ranked in the top-14 wide receivers in a recent big board.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire