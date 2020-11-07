Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffers horrific leg injury while scoring TD

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered an awful right leg injury as he scored a touchdown in the first quarter against Florida on Saturday.

Rosemy-Jacksaint got open deep across the middle and caught a pass from QB Stetson Bennett. As he sprinted toward the end zone he got hit in the lower right leg. While the hit didn’t look too awkward, the severity of the injury was apparent as Rosemy-Jacksaint landed in the end zone.

Video of the play is below. (Viewer discretion is advised.)

Trainers immediately put Rosemy-Jacksaint’s leg in an air cast and he was carted off the field.

The catch was Rosemy-Jacksaint’s fourth of his career. He entered Saturday’s game with three catches for 30 yards in 2020 and the 32-yard TD catch was longer than all three of those previous catches combined.

The Fort Lauderdale native was a four-star signee in Georgia’s class of 2020 and Saturday was his first college game in his home state.

