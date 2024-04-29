Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint signs UDFA deal

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a Washington Commander.

Despite going undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft over the weekend, Rosemy-Jacksaint quickly signed a deal with Washington on Saturday night as an undrafted free agent. He will have the opportunity to fight for a roster spot over the next four months.

Reliable is the word that comes to mind when evaluating Rosemy-Jacksaint’s career in Athens and what he can add to an NFL roster. He has strong hands and the ability to when jump balls, but he also isn’t afraid to show physicality as a blocker. Georgia asked a lot of Rosemy-Jacksaint in that role as a Bulldog and also as special team contributor at gunner.

After working his way back from a gruesome leg injury as a freshman in 2020, Rosemy-Jacksaint steadily improved each of his last three seasons in Athens. In 47 career games, he totaled 74 receptions for 1,028 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 13.9 yards per reception during his time in Athens and finished his senior season with career-highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

