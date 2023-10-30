Georgia WR Ladd McConkey named SEC Player of the Week

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 25 games and moved to 8-0 on the season with a 43-20 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday.

We weren’t sure what the Georgia offense would look like without star tight end Brock Bowers on the field. The junior hadn’t missed a game in his career.

Junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey answered the call and put together a career-high performance, totaling 135 yards on six catches with a touchdown.

McConkey was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts. McConkey, who missed the first four games due to a back injury, had only recorded nine catches for 107 yards prior to Saturday’s matchup in Jacksonville.

Replacing a player like Bowers is nearly impossible, but McConkey reminded college football that there are more Bulldogs capable of taking over games in his absence.

🏈 WK9 | SEC Football Player of the Week OFFENSIVE: Ladd McConkey@GeorgiaFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/YObrQPHlGN — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 30, 2023

Georgia will return home to take on No. 14 Missouri in Week 10 for a battle between the two top teams in SEC East standings. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air on CBS.

