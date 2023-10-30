Advertisement

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey named SEC Player of the Week

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 25 games and moved to 8-0 on the season with a 43-20 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday.

We weren’t sure what the Georgia offense would look like without star tight end Brock Bowers on the field. The junior hadn’t missed a game in his career.

Junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey answered the call and put together a career-high performance, totaling 135 yards on six catches with a touchdown.

McConkey was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts. McConkey, who missed the first four games due to a back injury, had only recorded nine catches for 107 yards prior to Saturday’s matchup in Jacksonville.

Replacing a player like Bowers is nearly impossible, but McConkey reminded college football that there are more Bulldogs capable of taking over games in his absence.

Georgia will return home to take on No. 14 Missouri in Week 10 for a battle between the two top teams in SEC East standings. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air on CBS.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire