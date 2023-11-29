Georgia WR Ladd McConkey named Wuerffel Trophy finalist

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey is one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is considered college football’s premier award for community service.

Other finalists include Notre Dame linebacker J.D. Bertrand and Michigan running back Blake Corum.

The junior is also a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, recognizing outstanding achievements in athletics, academics, and community service.

McConkey made headlines last December when he surprised a 10-year-old resident of his hometown, signing his Christmas gift of a new No. 84 McConkey jersey. He also spent time this offseason reading to kids at local schools and volunteering.

McConkey leads all Bulldogs wideouts in receiving over the last three seasons and will be remembered as one of the most important pieces of Georgia’s dominant run. McConkey is hoping to suit up against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

The winner of the Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on Dec. 8 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire