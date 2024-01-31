Georgia WR Ladd McConkey is dominating early in the Senior Bowl

It is early in the process of draft season with the first practice of the Senior Bowl coming to a close and there are names already separating themselves as names to watch for the 2024 NFL Draft. One of those names will leave very few college football fans surprised, given just how good he was in college.

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey has reportedly been putting on a show during the opening day of the senior bowl, showing off his crisp and explosive route running technique, leaving defensive backs lost in his tracks. A good Senior Bowl showing is exactly what McConkey needs to shoot his name up the draft boards after dealing with an injury this season.

Good luck guarding Ladd McConkey😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/OuDAY7KVlq — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 30, 2024

McConkey’s positive film has always been out there, but to see him line up with the best of the best post-injury and put on a show is only going to lift him into the realms of an early-round draft pick. Look for McConkey to continue dominating the Senior Bowl this week, and to impress NFL teams throughout the process.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire