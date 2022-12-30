Georgia WR Ladd McConkey asked about Peach Bowl status

Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey suffered a knee injury in UGA’s SEC Championship win over LSU on Dec. 4.

After the game, coach Kirby Smart confirmed that the injury was tendonitis that McConkey had been dealing with for some time.

The redshirt sophomore was held out of some practices leading up to the Peach Bowl matchup versus Ohio State to rehab the injury and was not seen at early workouts on Wednesday.

McConkey was asked about his status for the game in a media session on Thursday.

“That’s a coach (Kirby) Smart question. I can’t answer that,” McClendon said.

McConkey added that injury questions are only to be answered by Smart.

“Oh, yeah, that’s just coach Smart’s question to answer. That’s our team rule. He answers all the questions about team injuries.”

Smart had a predictable answer to the same question.

“We’ll see Saturday,” he said.

McConkey has been a large part of Georgia’s offensive attack this season.

The Chatsworth, Ga., native leads UGA wideouts with 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns, while adding six carries for 120 yards and two scores on the ground.

