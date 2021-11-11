Georgia WR Kearis Jackson defends UGA’s offense, explosiveness

The Georgia Bulldogs are sitting at 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation, yet there are still a lot of questions surrounding UGA’s offense and its ability to put up points quickly.

All the praise goes to the defense, which is certainly fair seeing as how the Bulldogs’ defense has allowed an incredible 6.6 points per game this year.

But in looking at the numbers, Georgia’s offense has been no slouch this season either, despite how it may feel at times.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Kearis Jackson responded to questions about UGA’s offense this week, saying the offense’s explosiveness is on par with other elite teams in America.

“I know that many people do not look at this receiver corps as an explosive group, but at the same time, you can check the stats, check the numbers,” Jackson said. “We are just as explosive as any other team out there. We just love and enjoy playing football.”

He’s not wrong. Georgia scores on average 38.4 points per game this season, which ranks No. 14 in the nation. Its total offense, which measures yards per game, UGA ranks No. 45 in the nation at 430.2 yards per game.

There are certainly areas for improvement, such as red zone offense, where Georgia is converting just 57 % of its opportunities into touchdowns (No. 84 in the nation).

The run game is something that’s been criticized as well, with people saying Georgia’s just not as effective on the ground as it typically is. Georgia is averaging 190.2 rushing yards per game (No. 42 in the FBS). That’s actually the most yards per game on the ground Georgia has averaged over the last three seasons. Now it’s not nearly as good as Kirby Smart’s rushing attacks from 2017 and 2018 where UGA was putting up 250 yards per game on the ground, but it’s been getting the job done.

“Most people want to see us throwing the ball a lot. It’s all about winning football games,” Jackson said. “The thing about the wide receiver room, we’re so unselfish. It can be a game where we don’t even throw the ball. That’s our main focus, creating explosives not just for us but the running backs as well.”

Georgia has attempted just 216 passes this season. Out of the 130 FBS programs, that ranks No. 120. Only three Power Five programs have attempted less passes. But it’s been efficient, and it’s picked up yards.

Stetson Bennett actually ranks second in the nation in terms of average depth of target (ADOT) behind only Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman.

Highest ADOT among P5 QBs: 1. Sam Hartman: 12.8

2. Stetson Bennett: 12.6 🚀🚀🚀pic.twitter.com/8K9hgOGToJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 10, 2021

Georgia’s had 36 passing plays of 20+ yards this season, which ranks No. 30 in the nation. Again, Georgia’s attempted the 10th fewest passes in the FBS this season, yet ranks No. 63 in total passing yards through Week 10.

The Dawgs take on the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

