Georgia WR Jeremiah Holloman dismissed from program after being accused of assault

Georgia wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman had 24 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Jeremiah Holloman, Georgia’s leading returning wide receiver, has been kicked off the team.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart confirmed the news to the Covington News, which is reporting that Holloman is being investigated for a 2018 assault.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program,” Smart said in a statement. “We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen.”

Holloman is accused of choking and punching a woman in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018, the day after Georgia’s spring game.

According to an incident report obtained by the Covington News, the alleged victim received six stitches after the incident, but initially said her injuries were from “falling in the shower.” Three “abrasions” were also observed on her neck by medical personnel.

She reported the incident to campus police more than a year later on June 2.

When speaking with police, the alleged victim said she got into an argument with Holloman and called his brother to pick her up from Holloman’s dorm room. While she waited to be picked up, she says Holloman choked her and later punched her when his brother arrived. When interviewed by police, Holloman admitted to hitting the woman.

From the Covington News:

UGAPD also questioned Holloman about the incident. He admitted to hitting the victim during an argument.

“Jeremiah (Holloman) was rubbing his face in his hands and then looked up and said ‘Yeah, after she started hitting me, I hit her back,’” Investigator Will Graham reported. “Jeremiah (Holloman) said the scratches or whatever was on her neck happened during sex.”

Story continues

Holloman described hitting the victim as “a quick jab” with his right hand.

The alleged victim is not pursuing criminal charges and no arrests have been made, but the case was passed along to Georgia’s student conduct office and the school’s Office of Equal Opportunity.

Holloman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, emerged as a playmaking threat in the Bulldogs’ receiving corps last season as a sophomore. He played in all 14 games with five starts and registered 24 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns.

With Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman and Isaac Nauta all off to the NFL, Holloman entered 2019 as the team’s leading returning receiver. He was expected to be one of the team’s top receivers, potentially the No. 1 option, in the upcoming season.

With Holloman seemingly out of the picture, the Bulldogs will turn to their slew of top-tier recruits at the position, including the true freshman trio of George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Makiya Tongue, plus Cal transfer Demetris Robertson. Georgia also added Lawrence Cager, a graduate transfer from Miami.

More from Yahoo Sports: