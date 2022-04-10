Georgia WR George Pickens’ story seems destined for Cowboys, does the tape make him worthy?

With Amari Cooper’s release, receiver became a very real priority for the Cowboys. The question is how high will they draft one during draft weekend? Georgia receiver George Pickens suffered a torn ACL in March of 2021 and somehow worked his way back to play the final 4 weeks of the season (including playoffs).

He also doesn’t have the cleanest of off-the-fields as he was suspended for violating team rules, and was ejected in one game for punching another player. He wasn’t as productive in college as some would have hoped, but he is a phenomenal deep threat. Is his skillset something the Cowboys would be interested in?

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6’3

Listed Weight: 195 pounds

Jersey Number: 1

Stats (2021): 5 receptions, 107 yards, 0 touchdowns

Rushing Stats (2021): N/A

Career Stats: 90 receptions, 1,347 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns

George Pickens is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.33 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 176 out of 2613 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/QGryvf6kwr #RAS pic.twitter.com/wEwbva841u — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 23, 2022

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Auburn (2020), Missouri (2020), Cincinnati (2020), Alabama SEC CC (2021)

Best Game: Missouri (2020)

Worst Game: Auburn (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Uses his frame well to create an open throwing window for the QB. Able to turn and cut off his routes suddenly.

Blocking: Uses his length to hold off defensive backs effectively. At times can give minimal effort. When the ball is coming his way he gives good effort.

Contested Catch Ability: Uses his body very well to adjust and make contested catches. Not uncommon to see him box out defenders to win the grab with his size. Fights through contact well at the catch point. Great at timing up the throw and going up to highpoint it.

Story continues

Beating Press: Showed he has at minimum a couple releases to his game, displayed a speed release and a shuffle release.

Long Speed: Ran a 4.47 at the combine and it adds up on film, not a burner but he does have enough speed to threaten defenses vertically.

Performance Evaluation:

Separation: Isn’t the best separator. Wins rather with route tempo and body control.

Ball Skills: Sure hands, only drops you see from him are very tough grabs away from his frame, and even then he might come down with it.

YAC Ability: Will see a jump cut to make one guy miss, but don’t expect him to bust off any massive gains after the catch.

Ball Tracking: Phenomenal ball tracker, adjusts his body well while the ball is in flight to him.

Versatility: Saw him take a jet sweep for a positive gain. Best projects as an outside X receiver in the NFL.

Strengths:

Fantastic ball tracker and fantastic frame to make contested catches. Boxes out defenders and puts himself in optimal position to come down with the ball. Good hands, very few drops out of him and the only ones were on tough catches away from his frame. Good blocker when he gives effort. Able to find open throwing windows vs zone but isn’t the best route runner as a whole.

Weaknesses:

Isn’t a burner, but long speed is adequate. Coming off a torn ACL, but recovered very fast and came back to play. Teams will need to do homework about his attitude and his medicals. Doesn’t win by gaining the most separation, rather wins with tempo and body control on contested catches. Doesn’t offer elite YAC ability. Has a limited amount of releases in his toolbox, will need to add more to have sustained NFL success.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Pickens if drafted by the Cowboys would replace Michael Gallup’s role well. As we know the Cowboys are devoted to Gallup and intent on resigning him, instead they are moving on from Amari Cooper. Pickens is not near the separator Cooper is, but he is the contested catch receiver Gallup is. Will the Cowboys stray away from a natural separator and go for the more win through contact receiver?

The Cowboys draft commandments identify Pickens as, to them, a worthy second-round gamble.

Only time will tell, but Pickens if drafted by the Cowboys, would push to be one of the three top receivers on the team; and he should crack the starting rotation. Once he develops more as a route runner and adds more releases to his toolbox, he should be a relatively successful pro.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 12 Beating Press (10) 7.5 Blocking (5) 4.2 YAC Ability (10) 8 Contested Catch Ability (10) 9.5 Ball Tracking (10) 9 Separation (10) 6.5 Long Speed (10) 7.7 Ball Skills (10) 9.3 Versatility (10) 7.5

Final Grade:

81.2, 2nd round player

