Georgia WR George Pickens selected in second round of 2022 NFL draft

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read
  George Pickens
    American football wide receiver

Georgia receiver George Pickens was selected with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Pittsburg Steelers.

Pickens is one of the most prolific receivers in Georgia history. An ACL tear in the spring of 2021 caused the Hoover, Ala., native to miss most of the national championship season.

Pickens did play in the postseason and helped Georgia to its first national title in 41 years.

A great combine performance solidified Pickens as one of the top receivers in this year’s draft. The Steelers got some great value here in the second round.

