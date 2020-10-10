Georgia player gets 15-yard penalty for spraying water on Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty while his team’s defense was on the field.

How, you ask? Well, he squirted water on Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. For real.

Georgia WR George Pickens just got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spraying water on Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano pic.twitter.com/9trZjn5tLH — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 10, 2020

Guarantano had been shoved to the Georgia sideline on a first-down run. At first, it seemed like the flag may have come from a late hit because Guarantano was pushed out right on the edge of the field of play.

Instead, it was on Pickens, who was on the sideline with the offense, for spraying water on the Tennessee quarterback while he was on the ground. And he did so right in front of an official.

The actions of Pickens, who was ejected for fighting against Georgia Tech last year, cost his team 15 yards. Five plays after the penalty, Tennessee took a 21-17 lead when Guarantano hit Josh Palmer for a 27-yard touchdown with 3:08 left in the first half.

It was the second scoring connection between Guarantano and Palmer. The pair hooked up for a 36-yard touchdown earlier in the second quarter to tie the score at 14 apiece.

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 03: George Pickens #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 3, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: