Georgia WR announces transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jackson Meeks entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4 with one year of eligibility remaining. Now, the Phenix City, Ala. native has found a new home.

Meeks is joining former UGA defensive backs coach Fran Brown at Syracuse.

Playing time as a wideout came sparingly for Meeks, who was most productive on special teams throughout his three seasons as a Bulldog.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pounder played in 36 career games and recorded 10 receptions for 132 yards, while adding five tackles on special teams.

Meeks is the third Bulldog in the portal to find a new home. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff has committed to Kentucky and defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson has committed to SMU.

AGTG my story was already written….🖤 pic.twitter.com/wGfhLO5oRK — •Jack• (@_7JMEEKS) December 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire