Georgia women's tennis signs Sofia Rojas, Sarah Branicki, and Hayden Mulberry

ATHENS, Ga. – Coming off a highly-successful campaign under first-year head coach Drake Bernstein, the Georgia women’s tennis team is set to welcome three new signees to the program, Bernstein announced Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are bringing in transfer junior Sofia Rojas as well as incoming freshmen Sarah Branicki and Hayden Mulberry.

Sofia Rojas

Rojas, who last played for Oklahoma State in 2023, comes to Athens after two seasons with the Cowgirls. She posted a 28-14 overall record and a 14-6 dual match singles record as a sophomore, playing at the No. 3-6 spots in singles. During the 2022-23 season Rojas recorded wins over the current #3 (Oby Ange Kujuru) and #20 (Malaika Rapolu) ranked players in the ITA Singles Rankings. Rojas also played at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, sharing court time with four different partners. Rojas ended her sophomore season with Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors. As a freshman in 2022, Rojas tallied a 10-5 record in singles while playing a couple of doubles matches, finishing her first collegiate season with ITA Division I Scholar-Athlete honors.

Sarah Branicki

Branicki, who comes to Athens from Marietta, is a four-star recruit listed as the Tennis Recruiting Network’s No. 58-ranked player nationally and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. The 5-foot-10 right-hander reached the doubles quarterfinals of the USTA Winter National Championships and the round of 16 in the USTA National Hard Court Championships in 2023.

Hayden Mulberry

Mulberry, who also joins the Bulldogs from Marietta, is a five-star recruit listed as the Tennis Recruiting Network, nationally ranked as high as No. 32 in the nation in 2024 and No.9 in 2022. She has been named the AJC Player of the Year three times throughout her high school career at Walton, where she won three-consecutive state championships.