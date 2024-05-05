Georgia women's tennis downs Florida State, heads to Super Regional

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 7 Georgia women’s tennis team earned its spot in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional after knocking off No. 20 Florida State, 4-1, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Saturday.

Fast Facts

• The win marks the second consecutive season that Georgia has eliminated Florida State in the second round in the NCAA tournament.

• Alexandra Vecic has won her last five completed singles matches as she secured the match-clincher against Florida State.

• The tandem of Mell Reasco and Anastasiia Lopata are now 10-0 since teaming up on court three doubles.

• Georgia has now advanced to the NCAA Super Regional rounds for a 12th-consecutive season.

Key Quotes

Head Coach Drake Bernstein: “We’re excited that we get another week of practice and another week of tennis. Regardless of outcome, we get one last match here at the greatest college tennis facility with the best fans in the country. It’s definitely something that helps you out on days like today when you lose a little bit of momentum after the doubles. The fans are right there barking away. We’re just fired up for one more week of it.”

Up Next

Georgia will remain home next weekend where it will play host in the Athens Super Regional. The Bulldogs will face the winner of the California Regional’s second round match between No. 10 California and No. 17 Auburn. Date and match time is TBD.