Georgia women's golf coach fired

ATHENS, Ga. — J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks announced a change in leadership of the Georgia women’s golf program on Thursday.

Josh Brewer just completed his 12th season as head coach at Georgia and guided the program to 16 tournament wins.

“I sincerely thank Josh Brewer for his 12 years leading our women’s golf team,” Brooks said. “We feel it is in the best interest of our program to move in a different direction. We wish Josh all the best and appreciate the time he has spent here at the University of Georgia.”

Brewer and the Bulldogs just completed the 2024 season with a sixth-place finish in the NCAA Auburn Regional. Overall, his teams qualified for regionals 10 times and advanced to the NCAA National Championships on four occasions.

A national search for Georgia’s next head coach will begin immediately.