Georgia women’s basketball officially hires new head coach

Only a few days after Joni Taylor ended her 7-year tenure at UGA for a job at Texas A&M, the Lady Bulldogs have hired Katie Abrahamson-Henderson as their head coach.

𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐀𝐂𝐇. Welcome back to Athens, Coach ABE (@COACH_ABE). We can't wait to start this new era of Georgia Basketball! #GoDawgs 📝https://t.co/JW6UyacC2Y pic.twitter.com/ewDkGn7da5 — Georgia Basketball 🏀🐶 (@UGA_WBB) March 26, 2022

Abrahamson-Henderson, affectionately known as Coach Abe, played two years for the Lady Bulldogs under Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame coach Andy Landers. She has returned to Athens after coaching at the University of Central Florida since 2016.

UCF had 5 consecutive losing seasons prior to Coach Abe’s arrival, and under her coaching prowess the program improved to a 89-40 record and made it to the NCAA tournament three times during her 6-year run.

When asked about getting the job, Coach Abe stated:

This is a dream come true. I am thrilled to return to Georgia as the head coach at one of the premier women’s basketball programs in the country.

In the 2021-22 season under Coach Taylor, the Lady Bulldogs went 20-8, and they finished 6th in the SEC.