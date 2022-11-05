Georgia win over Tennessee clearly boosts Pac-12, but more help is needed

The Georgia Bulldogs convincingly handled the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon in Athens, smothering the Vols’ offense all day long and delivering a 27-13 win.

Follow Vols Wire for full coverage of that game.

Tennessee was No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings entering the game, while Georgia was No. 3. The Vols will fall out of the top four. Georgia should rise to No. 1 in the next rankings.

This was a good result for USC and the Pac-12, as we explained earlier in the week.

However, USC and the Pac-12 need a lot more help.

This article is being published late Saturday afternoon, before the wave of early-evening games. USC, of course, faces Cal in a late-night game.

Let’s go through some of the relevant scores for USC and the Pac-12 from Week 10’s daytime slate of games:

TCU 34, TEXAS TECH 24

The Horned Frogs move to 9-0. USC needs them to lose once. TCU does have to play Texas and Baylor later this month. Those games will be challenging for TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, younger brother of Lincoln Riley.

OHIO STATE 21, NORTHWESTERN 7

The Buckeyes walked into a windstorm and struggled, but they will be No. 2 in the coming playoff rankings. Are they better than Michigan? We’ll find out in a few weeks.

OREGON 49, COLORADO 10

The Ducks remain on top in the Pac-12. They also benefited from Georgia’s win over Tennessee.

MICHIGAN STATE 23, ILLINOIS 15

This doesn’t affect the playoff, but it does affect the New Year’s Six at-large bowl race. USC doesn’t need to worry about Illinois as an NY6 at-large contender after this result.

NORTH CAROLINA 31, VIRGINIA 28

USC does have to worry about UNC as a New Year’s Six candidate, but the Tar Heels probably have to beat Clemson in the ACC Championship Game to get in. That’s unlikely.

TULANE 27, TULSA 13

Tulane could make the NY6 and USC might not. We wrote about this.

WASHINGTON 24, OREGON STATE 21

From Friday night, Washington knocked off the No. 24 Beavers. Could the Huskies crack the top 25 so that the Pac-12 doesn’t have a net loss of Pac-12 teams?

Story continues

WASHINGTON STATE 52, STANFORD 14

USC’s win over Wazzu looks better.

BAYLOR 38, OKLAHOMA 35

Lincoln Riley’s former school lost its fourth game of the season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire