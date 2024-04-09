Georgia wideout could be in for breakout year

Four years into his Georgia Bulldogs career, one Georgia wide receiver has been garnering a lot of buzz regarding his development this spring. Arian Smith has reportedly developed his skillset to a new level this spring, and coupled with his experience, he could be one of the top weapons for quarterback Carson Beck in 2024.

Kirby Smart recently commented on Smith’s progress, saying, “I think we’ve made a concerted effort to spend more time on developing Arian…We’ve taken some of those times that he’s invested four years in special teams work, and we’ve allowed him to really grow as a wideout. I think it’s helped him do that.”

Smith has made his presence known this spring, hauling in a pair of explosive catches in both of Georgia’s scrimmages so far.

Smith has mostly been used as a vertical threat for the Bulldogs over his four years in Athens, averaging nearly 27 yards per catch. He started two games for the Dawgs a season ago, catching eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets. However, he came on strong with a catch in every game at the end of the year, including a 51-yard deep ball against Alabama and a touchdown in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Smith has also received praise from his teammates, including starting receiver Dominic Lovett, who referred to him as “the spark-plug” of the receiving room. As the Dawgs seek to replace Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Smith’s emergence could prove to be a major difference in the offensive outlook for 2024.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire