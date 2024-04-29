Georgia walk-on WR announces transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs walk-on wide receiver Braxton Hicks has committed to transferring to the Austin Peay Governors. Hicks is a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver is from Rabun County High School in Tiger, Georgia. Hicks did not record a reception or target in Georgia’s spring game.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Braxton Hicks came to Athens as an unheralded recruit. He was a member of the class of 2020 and saw some action during the 2021 season for Georgia after redshirting in 2020.

The Rabun County product faced stout competition from a loaded Georgia wide receivers room, so it is hard to blame him for entering the transfer portal. He announced his plans to transfer to Austin Peay via social media:

Hicks arrived at the University of Georgia as a preferred walk-on. Hicks joins several other Bulldogs in announcing their intentions to transfer away from Georgia this spring.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire