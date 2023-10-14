Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) are set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) on Saturday in a battle between SEC East teams.

Georgia is coming off of a statement 51-13 win over Kentucky in Week 6. The Bulldogs’ offense scored on 8-of-10 possessions and the defense held the Wildcats to 183 total yards, including an abysmal 55 yards rushing.

The Commodores, who are on a five-game losing streak, will have their hands full. Vanderbilt will start Ken Seals over A.J. Swann at quarterback. Seals has thrown six touchdowns and one interception in two starts this season.

Georgia has controlled the series since 2016 (6-0) and has outscored the Commodores 117-0 over the last two matchups. The Commodores haven’t scored a touchdown against the Bulldogs since the 2018.

The Bulldogs are currently a 31.5 point favorite over the Commodores, per BetMGM.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: Noon EST

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV (watch here), Paramount +

Georgia injury report:

WR Ladd McConkey: Available

RB Roderick Robinson: Doubtful

DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Out

Full updated injury report here.

Players to watch:

Georgia:

WR Rara Thomas: caught a season-high five catches for 63 yards and his first touchdown as a Bulldog last week against Kentucky.

TE Brock Bowers: the Mackey Award winner has totaled 24 catches, for 410 yards and four scores over his last three games.

LB Jamon-Dumas Johnson: led the team with 1.5 sacks last week.

Vanderbilt:

WR Will Shepard: fifth in the SEC with 550 yards receiving on 35 catches with eight touchdowns (2nd in SEC).

LB C.J. Taylor: fifth in the SEC in tackles (45). Has totaled three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

De’Rickey Wright: leads the team in interceptions (2).

