Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday Oct. 15 in Athens.

If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on SEC Network.

Here’s the betting outlook for Saturday’s Week-7 matchup.

Betting lines

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Moneyline (ML): Vanderbilt +1700 (bet $100 to win $1700) | Georgia -100000 (bet $100,000 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Vanderbilt +38.5 (-110) | Georgia -38.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 58.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt:

RB Rocko Griffin – OUT

DL Daevion Davis – OUT

RB Chase Gillespie – Questionable

S Steven Sannieniola – Questionable

DL Christian James – Questionable

Georgia:

DL Jalen Carter – OUT

WR Adonai Mitchell – Questionable

LB Smael Mondon – Questionable

LB Trezmen Marshall – Questionable

RB Kendall Milton – Questionable

Broadcast info

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 15

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium – Athens, Ga.

TV: SEC Network on ESPN, fuboTV (try it free)

Weather report

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The weather forecast in Athens this Saturday is calling for clear skies at 82 degrees and winds at five to ten miles an hour.

Key Vanderbilt players to watch

Syndication: The Tennessean

QB AJ Swann

RB Ray Davis

WR Will Sheppard

LB Anfernee Orji

DB De’Rickey Wright

Prediction

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Georgia is 3-3 against the spread this season.

After starting off hot versus Oregon, South Carolina and Samford, The Bulldogs took a step back against Kent State and Missouri before shaping back into form last week versus Auburn.

The Dawgs are preparing for a possible Top-10 matchup next week in Athens versus No. 6 Tennessee. Will Georgia look over Vanderbilt here?

Story continues

The real question is what Georgia team shows up on Saturday.

I don’t see the Commodores scoring many points. The Dawgs are fourth in scoring defense while Vanderbilt is ranked 61st in scoring offense.

Prediction: 49-7, Georgia covers

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire