Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday Oct. 15 in Athens.
If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on SEC Network.
Here’s the betting outlook for Saturday’s Week-7 matchup.
Betting lines
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Moneyline (ML): Vanderbilt +1700 (bet $100 to win $1700) | Georgia -100000 (bet $100,000 to win $100)
Against the spread (ATS): Vanderbilt +38.5 (-110) | Georgia -38.5 (-110)
Over/Under (O/U): 58.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)
Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.
Georgia vs Vanderbilt injury report
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Vanderbilt:
RB Rocko Griffin – OUT
DL Daevion Davis – OUT
RB Chase Gillespie – Questionable
S Steven Sannieniola – Questionable
DL Christian James – Questionable
Georgia:
DL Jalen Carter – OUT
WR Adonai Mitchell – Questionable
LB Smael Mondon – Questionable
LB Trezmen Marshall – Questionable
RB Kendall Milton – Questionable
Broadcast info
Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 15
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Sanford Stadium – Athens, Ga.
TV: SEC Network on ESPN, fuboTV (try it free)
Weather report
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The weather forecast in Athens this Saturday is calling for clear skies at 82 degrees and winds at five to ten miles an hour.
Key Vanderbilt players to watch
Syndication: The Tennessean
QB AJ Swann
RB Ray Davis
WR Will Sheppard
LB Anfernee Orji
DB De’Rickey Wright
Prediction
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Georgia is 3-3 against the spread this season.
After starting off hot versus Oregon, South Carolina and Samford, The Bulldogs took a step back against Kent State and Missouri before shaping back into form last week versus Auburn.
The Dawgs are preparing for a possible Top-10 matchup next week in Athens versus No. 6 Tennessee. Will Georgia look over Vanderbilt here?
The real question is what Georgia team shows up on Saturday.
I don’t see the Commodores scoring many points. The Dawgs are fourth in scoring defense while Vanderbilt is ranked 61st in scoring offense.