Georgia vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Georgia vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Records: Georgia (0), Vanderbilt (0-0)

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

The Bulldog defense continues to be special.

No, the Clemson offense might not be as good as expected and beating South Carolina isn’t that big a deal, but … it’s still Clemson and an SEC school.

Throw in a UAB team that might be the best in Conference USA, and there’s no complaining about the nation’s third-best D that’s dominant on third downs and isn’t allowing much of anything against the run.

Making life just that much harder for Vanderbilt – because life is so easy for the program – top RB Re’Mahn Davis is gone for the year after suffering an injured toe against Stanford.

As long as the Bulldog pass rush continues to produce like it has over the first few weeks, Vandy will need a major miracle to pull this off.

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

So what’s Georgia doing wrong?

This hasn’t always been a razor-sharp O in the red zone – at least over the first two games – and giveaways have been a bit of an issue.

The Dawgs gave it up three times against South Carolina and six times on the year, and Vandy needs all of them. With Arkansas and Auburn up next, Vandy also needs an unfocused effort from the Georgia O.

No, the Commodore defense hasn’t come up with enough big plays, but it hasn’t been bad on third downs. No, the offense hasn’t been explosive enough, but the offensive line hasn’t been all that bad and should be able to hold up for a few drives. No …

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia won’t have much of a problem.

Vanderbilt’s running game worked against Stanford, but it’s going to stumble for the first few drives and that will be enough.

Bulldog QB JT Daniels came back from injury and was brilliant against South Carolina, but the faster he can get off the field and rest up, the better. He’ll be able to do that in the fourth quarter after the running game and defense put this away early.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 10

Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 53

