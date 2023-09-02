Georgia vs UT Martin: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

No. 1 Georgia will take on UT Martin on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulldogs will begin their quest for a three-peat following back-to-back national championships. Georgia will look differently this season under new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and first-year starting quarterback Carson Beck.

Mackey Award winning tight end Brock Bowers returns as a junior with a chance to go down as one of the best, if not the greatest, tight ends in college football history.

Transfer portal additions Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State) boost a Georgia receiver room that returns leading receiver Ladd McConkey, along with Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dillon Bell.

The Dawgs’ defense is loaded once again with returning stars like Mykel Williams, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon, Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard.

The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Skyhawks are coming off of a 7-4 season in which they went 5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference last year.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network + / ESPN +

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Georgia injury report:

RB Daijun Edwards: Questionable

LB Smael Mondon: Questionable

CB Kamari Lassiter: Questionable

RB Kendall Milton: Probable

WR Ladd McConkey: Probable

RB Branson Robinson: Out

Players to watch:

Georgia:

RB Kendall Milton: 85 attempts for 592 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

TE Brock Bowers: 63 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

WR Ladd McConkey: 58 receptions for 762 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

WR Dominic Lovett: 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns for Missouri last season.

DE Mykel Williams: 15 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and 31 quarterback hurries in 2022.

NT Nazir Stackhouse: 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hurries in 2022.

UT Martin:

RB Sam Franklin: 85 attempts for 676 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

DE Daylan Dotson: 48 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2022.

WR DeVonte Tanksley: 63 receptions for 653 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire