Georgia vs. UAB: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Georgia football sits at No. 1 in the AP Poll and 3-0 on the season ahead of a non-conference matchup with the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a scare last week versus the South Carolina Gamecocks in Athens. Georgia was down 14-3 at the half before storming back with 21 unanswered points to secure a 24-14 win in the first SEC matchup of the season.

UAB, led by Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, is coming off of two-straight losses to Louisiana Lafayette and Georgia Southern, giving up a total of 90 points over that span.

Georgia is a 42-point favorite, per BetMGM. This should be a chance for the Bulldogs to get things in check before traveling to Auburn for the first SEC road game of the season.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Georgia injury report:

Players to watch:

Georgia:

WR Dillon Bell: The sophomore wideout has taken snaps at tailback the past two games, scoring two touchdowns.

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint: Led Georgia in receiving yards last week with 71 yards on six catches.

DB Tykee Smith: The former All-American has been all over the field for the Bulldogs as a first-year starter. Smith leads the Bulldogs in both tackles (14) and interceptions (2).

UAB:

QB Jacob Zeno: Has the nation’s third-highest completion percentage at 80.3% and is fifth in the nation with 318 passing yards per game.

WR Tejhaun Palmer: Leads the Blazers with 12 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown on the season.

DB Keondre Swoopes: Leads UAB with 19 tackles. Swoopes returned an interception 61-yards for a touchdown against Georgia in 2021.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire