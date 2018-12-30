Georgia vs. Texas: Sugar Bowl preview and predictions

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 15 Texas

Location: New Orleans | When: Jan. 1 (8:45 p.m.) | TV: ESPN | Line: UGA -13

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

Georgia: On the heels of a national title game loss last fall, Georgia cruised to a 6-0 start. But things came to screeching halt when the Bulldogs were blown out 36-16 by LSU in Baton Rouge. After a bye week, UGA bounced back in a big way, beating three straight ranked opponents — Florida, Kentucky (to clinch the SEC East) and Auburn — before closing out the regular season with easy victories over UMass and Georgia Tech. That set up the SEC title game against Alabama. We all know what happened. UGA led 28-14 late in the third quarter before Jalen Hurts led the Tide to a devastating 35-28 come-from-behind win. Alabama’s comeback ultimately kept Georgia out of the College Football Playoff.

Texas: Is Texas back? Well, it is back in a New Year’s Six bowl after a nine-win campaign. The season started with a whimper: another loss to Maryland. From there, the Longhorns won six consecutive games, including a last-second upset of rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. A few weeks later, though, UT was upset on the road by Oklahoma State and then lost at home to West Virginia. Texas rallied with three more wins to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game against OU. This time, however, the Sooners emerged victorious and punched their ticket to the playoff.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

The Sugar Bowl marks the final bowl game of the season other than the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. After missing out on the College Football Playoff, it’s fair to wonder just how motivated Georgia will be. On the other side, Tom Herman is trying to bring Texas back to the upper echelon of college football. A win over Georgia would be big for that program.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass as Massachusetts defensive lineman Joe Previte (98) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia: In his second season starting, Fromm had another excellent and efficient year. He held off five-star freshman Justin Fields (who is now transferring) to maintain the starting job. Along the way, Fromm threw for 2,537 yards and 27 touchdowns with just five interceptions while completing 68.4 percent of his passes. He ranks third in the country in pass efficiency behind Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman winner and Heisman runner-up.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas: Texas has an array of playmakers on offense, but Humphrey is the best of the bunch. The 6-foot-4 junior had a huge year, hauling in 79 receptions for 1,109 yards and nine touchdowns. Humphrey is not much of a big-play threat, but he’s very consistent on third down and in the red zone. He has seven games with at least seven receptions this season.

Texas’ Lil’Jordan Humphrey (84) scored the game-winning touchdown against Texas Tech. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

Georgia: While the Bulldogs hoped to be playing in a bigger setting, they can still make it five straight seasons with a bowl victory. Georgia can also reach the 12-win mark for the second time in Kirby Smart’s three seasons. UGA did that just twice in Mark Richt’s 15 years in Athens, and those two seasons came 10 years apart.

Texas: In his first season, Tom Herman got UT a bowl win following a four-season drought. In his second season, Herman can get the Longhorns back to double-digit wins for the first time since 2009, the year Mack Brown’s Longhorns lost to Alabama in the BCS title game.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: Georgia 40, Texas 30

Sam Cooper: Georgia 34, Texas 24

Pat Forde: Georgia 28, Texas 24

