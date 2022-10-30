Georgia vs. Tennessee a top-three matchup, per newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll has been released following Week 9 of the college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs remained No. 1 in the rankings after taking down the Florida Gators 42-20 to move to 8-0 on the season. Tennessee, which Georgia plays this coming Saturday, beat Kentucky 44-6 and is No. 3. So it will be a No. 1 vs. No. 3 battle in Athens this weekend between the SEC’s two remaining unbeatens.

Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 but it was a very, very close game until the Buckeyes went on a run in the fourth quarter. They sit at No. 2 in the polls.

Here is the full top-25:

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Tennessee

  4. Michigan

  5. Clemson

  6. Alabama

  7. TCU

  8. Oregon

  9. USC

  10. Ole Miss

  11. UCLA

  12. Utah

  13. Illinois

  14. Kansas State

  15. UNC

  16. Penn State

  17. LSU

  18. Oklahoma State

  19. Wake Forest

  20. NC State

  21. Tulane

  22. Syracuse

  23. Liberty

  24. Kentucky

  25. UCF

