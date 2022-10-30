Georgia vs. Tennessee a top-three matchup, per newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll has been released following Week 9 of the college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs remained No. 1 in the rankings after taking down the Florida Gators 42-20 to move to 8-0 on the season. Tennessee, which Georgia plays this coming Saturday, beat Kentucky 44-6 and is No. 3. So it will be a No. 1 vs. No. 3 battle in Athens this weekend between the SEC’s two remaining unbeatens.

Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 but it was a very, very close game until the Buckeyes went on a run in the fourth quarter. They sit at No. 2 in the polls.

Here is the full top-25:

Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon USC Ole Miss UCLA Utah Illinois Kansas State UNC Penn State LSU Oklahoma State Wake Forest NC State Tulane Syracuse Liberty Kentucky UCF

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire