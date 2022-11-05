Georgia vs. Tennessee: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) take on the Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) on Saturday Nov. 3 on 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM.

Here’s the betting outlook for Saturday’s historical Week 10 matchup.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Georgia vs. Tennessee odds

Money line (ML): Tennessee +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Georgia -320 (bet $320 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Tennessee +8.5 (-112) | Georgia -8.5 (-108)

Over/Under (O/U): 66.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Georgia injury report

Georgia:

RB Kendall Milton – Probable

WR Adonai Mitchell – Questionable

Edge Nolan Smith – OUT

DB Dan Jackson – OUT

Fore more details on the updated Georgia injury report, click here.

Broadcast info

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium — Athens, Ga.

TV: CBS, fuboTV (try it free)

Weather report

The weather forecast in Athens at kickoff is calling for 78 degree temperatures with a 40% chance of rain with eight mile an hour winds.

Key Florida players to watch

QB Hendon Hooker

WR Jalin Hyatt

OLB Byron Young

OT Darnell Wright

WR Cedric Tillman

Prediction

Make no mistake, this Tennessee team is the best Georgia will face in the regular season.

The difference here will be on defense. Georgia ranks No. 1 in the SEC in most defensive categories. While the Volunteers do have one of the best run defenses in the SEC (third), Tennessee is ranked 10th in the conference in total defense and give up over 300 yards per game through the air.

Georgia’s offense, ranked second in total offense in the SEC behind the Volunteers, will do enough to keep Tennessee on its heels in this matchup.

Prediction: Georgia 38-31, The Bulldogs win and move to 9-0.

Get caught up before kickoff with our Georgia vs. Tennessee breakdown on the ‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’ podcast. Players to watch, stats, analysis and predictions here:

