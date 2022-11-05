Georgia vs. Tennessee: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) take on the Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) on Saturday Nov. 3 on 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM.
Here’s the betting outlook for Saturday’s historical Week 10 matchup.
Betting lines
The lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds
Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.
Money line (ML): Tennessee +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Georgia -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
Against the spread (ATS): Tennessee +8.5 (-112) | Georgia -8.5 (-108)
Over/Under (O/U): 66.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)
Georgia injury report
Georgia:
RB Kendall Milton – Probable
WR Adonai Mitchell – Questionable
Edge Nolan Smith – OUT
DB Dan Jackson – OUT
Fore more details on the updated Georgia injury report, click here.
Broadcast info
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 5
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Sanford Stadium — Athens, Ga.
TV: CBS, fuboTV (try it free)
Weather report
The weather forecast in Athens at kickoff is calling for 78 degree temperatures with a 40% chance of rain with eight mile an hour winds.
Key Tennessee players to watch
QB Hendon Hooker
WR Jalin Hyatt
OLB Byron Young
OT Darnell Wright
WR Cedric Tillman
Prediction
Make no mistake, this Tennessee team is the best Georgia will face in the regular season.
The difference here will be on defense. Georgia ranks No. 1 in the SEC in most defensive categories. While the Volunteers do have one of the best run defenses in the SEC (third), Tennessee is ranked 10th in the conference in total defense and give up over 300 yards per game through the air.
Georgia’s offense, ranked second in total offense in the SEC behind the Volunteers, will do enough to keep Tennessee on its heels in this matchup.
Prediction: Georgia 38-31, The Bulldogs win and move to 9-0.
