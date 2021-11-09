Georgia vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Georgia vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Georgia (9-0), Tennessee (5-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

The defense really is just that amazing.

No, it’s not technically the No. 1 D in college football – Wisconsin holds that distinction – but this thing really is special.

No one has scored more than 13 points on the Dawgs, the pass defense isn’t allowing a thing, and the defensive line is playing like it was rudely insulted.

It’s not just that the defense holds up against everyone and takes over games. It’s amazing at stuffing teams that get into the red zone, it forces everyone to press, and it takes all the pressure off the offensive side.

As amazing as the Tennessee offense has been, the defense can’t get off the field. Teams are converting close to half of their third down tries against the Vols – the Georgia formula will work just fine.

Don’t take chances, run the ball, rely on the defensive front to take over, and control the clock for close to 40 minutes. However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Tennessee Will Win

Yeah, the Georgia defense is amazing. It hasn’t faced anything like this, though.

Auburn is playing well, but it doesn’t have the high-powered passing game that Tennessee brings. Who else on the schedule can do much on O?

Florida? Sort of, but not really. Kentucky? Arkansas? Yeah, but in a different way. Clemson? Vanderbilt? Not to offense-shame the rest of the SEC, but the Tennessee tempo, speed, and balance should be enough to make the Dawg D work a bit.

Story continues

Talent-wise, DJ Uiagalelei is the best quarterback Georgia has faced – even if he’s not playing like it yet – but Hendon Hooker might be the most effective passer and playmaker on the Dawg slate. At the very least, this offense at home should be able to take Georgia O out of its comfort zone.

Tennessee will score more than 13 points, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee will NEVER have the ball.

It’s dead last in college football in time of possession – that’s sort of by design with the way the O plays – but that’s going to be a big, big problem.

Georgia’s defense will look mortal for a few drives, but the offensive side will overcome a tight first half to rumble for big rushing yards as the second half rolls on.

It’s not exactly going to be a scare, but it’ll be the first time when someone does something against this D.

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

Georgia vs Tennessee Prediction, Lines

Georgia 45, Tennessee 20

Line: Georgia -20.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings