Georgia vs Tennessee: Expert picks and predictions for SEC showdown
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) take on the unranked Tennessee Volunteers (5-4) Saturday from Knoxville in an SEC East showdown. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. and will air on CBS.
This is the toughest matchup Georgia has left on its regular-season schedule and many consider it a trap game for the Bulldogs, who are looking to go a perfect 12-0 before playing in the SEC Championship.
Georgia is a heavy favorite to beat the Vols on Saturday and should do so. We provide our picks and predictions for the game here.
Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) fumbles the ball while sacked by Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Syndication: Knoxville
Georgia minus -20.5
If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia
If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*
If you think Tennessee wins: Georgia
Joe: Georgia*
JC: Georgia
James: Georgia
Over/Under 56.5
Joe: Under
JC: Under
James: Under
Score prediction
Oct. 10, 2020; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Joe: Georgia 31, Tennessee 14
JC: Georgia 42, Tennessee 13
James: Georgia 38, Tennessee 17
Georgia's offense
Oct. 10, 2020; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) catches a long pass behind Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Theo Jackson (26) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:
Joe: WR Jermaine Burton: 6 catches, 101 yards, 2 TDs
JC: WR Jermaine Burton: 4 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD
James: TE Brock Bowers: 5 catches, 74 yards, 1 TD
Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:
Joe: RB Zamir White: 15 carries, 104 yards, 2 TD
JC: Zamir White: 13 carries, 93 yards, 2 TD
James: RB James Cook: 9 carriers, 81 yards
Who plays at QB and what are his stats:
Joe: Stetson Bennett: 17 of 23, 274 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
JC: Stetson Bennett: 18 of 26, 260 yards, 3 TDs
James: Stetson Bennett: 21 of 29, 254 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
Georgia's defense
Channing Tindall #41 of the Georgia Bulldogs tackles Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Georgia’s leading tackler:
Joe: Nakobe Dean
JC: Quay Walker
James: Channing Tindall
How many sacks and who leads?
Joe: 7 sacks, Nolan Smith leads with three
JC: 4 sacks, Jalen Carter with one
James: 3 sacks, Nakobe Dean with one
How many turnovers does Georgia force?
Joe: 1 (1 INT)
JC: 3 (2 INT)
James: 2
Tennessee's offense vs. UGA's defense
Josh Palmer #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts after pulling in this touchdown reception against DJ Daniel #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Will Tennessee score an offensive touchdown?
Joe: Yes
JC: Yes
James: Yes
Will Tennessee have more than 300 total yards?
Joe: Yes
JC: Yes
James: Yes
Will Tennessee have more than 200 passing yards?
Joe: Yes
JC: Yes
James: Yes
Will Tennessee have more than 150 rushing yards?
Joe: Yes
JC: No
James: No
Georgia's offense vs. Tennessee's defense
Oct. 10, 2020; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (22) run s with the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Will Georgia have more than 400 total yards?
Joe: Yes
JC: Yes
James: Yes
Will Georgia have more than 200 passing yards?
Joe: Yes
JC: Yes
James: Yes
Will Georgia have more than 200 rushing yards?
Joe: No
JC: Yes
James: No
