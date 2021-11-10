Georgia vs Tennessee: Expert picks and predictions for SEC showdown

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) take on the unranked Tennessee Volunteers (5-4) Saturday from Knoxville in an SEC East showdown. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. and will air on CBS.

This is the toughest matchup Georgia has left on its regular-season schedule and many consider it a trap game for the Bulldogs, who are looking to go a perfect 12-0 before playing in the SEC Championship.

Georgia is a heavy favorite to beat the Vols on Saturday and should do so. We provide our picks and predictions for the game here.

The money makers....

Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) fumbles the ball while sacked by Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Syndication: Knoxville

Georgia minus -20.5

If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia

If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*

If you think Tennessee wins: Georgia

Joe: Georgia*

JC: Georgia

James: Georgia

Over/Under 56.5

Joe: Under

JC: Under

James: Under

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Score prediction

Oct. 10, 2020; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joe: Georgia 31, Tennessee 14

JC: Georgia 42, Tennessee 13

James: Georgia 38, Tennessee 17

Georgia's offense

Oct. 10, 2020; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) catches a long pass behind Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Theo Jackson (26) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:

Joe: WR Jermaine Burton: 6 catches, 101 yards, 2 TDs

JC: WR Jermaine Burton: 4 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD

James: TE Brock Bowers: 5 catches, 74 yards, 1 TD

Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:

Joe: RB Zamir White: 15 carries, 104 yards, 2 TD

JC: Zamir White: 13 carries, 93 yards, 2 TD

James: RB James Cook: 9 carriers, 81 yards

Who plays at QB and what are his stats:

Joe: Stetson Bennett: 17 of 23, 274 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

JC: Stetson Bennett: 18 of 26, 260 yards, 3 TDs

James: Stetson Bennett: 21 of 29, 254 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Georgia's defense

Channing Tindall #41 of the Georgia Bulldogs tackles Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia’s leading tackler:

Joe: Nakobe Dean

JC: Quay Walker

James: Channing Tindall

How many sacks and who leads?

Joe: 7 sacks, Nolan Smith leads with three

JC: 4 sacks, Jalen Carter with one

James: 3 sacks, Nakobe Dean with one

How many turnovers does Georgia force?

Joe: 1 (1 INT)

JC: 3 (2 INT)

James: 2

Tennessee's offense vs. UGA's defense

Josh Palmer #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts after pulling in this touchdown reception against DJ Daniel #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Will Tennessee score an offensive touchdown?

Joe: Yes

JC: Yes

James: Yes

Will Tennessee have more than 300 total yards?

Joe: Yes

JC: Yes

James: Yes

Will Tennessee have more than 200 passing yards?

Joe: Yes

JC: Yes

James: Yes

Will Tennessee have more than 150 rushing yards?

Joe: Yes

JC: No

James: No

Georgia's offense vs. Tennessee's defense

Oct. 10, 2020; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (22) run s with the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Will Georgia have more than 400 total yards?

Joe: Yes

JC: Yes

James: Yes

Will Georgia have more than 200 passing yards?

Joe: Yes

JC: Yes

James: Yes

Will Georgia have more than 200 rushing yards?

Joe: No

JC: Yes

James: No

