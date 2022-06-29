Georgia vs. Tennessee considered one of CFB’s ‘season-defining’ game for 2022 by 247Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs lead the all-time series against the Tennessee Volunteers 26-23-2. Georgia regained the lead this past decade after winning 10 of the 12 games against its SEC East rival.

This season, the Dawgs and Vols square off on November 5 in Athens, which is a game Georgia will likely enter as a double-digit favorite.

But it’s college football…and anything is possible. And that’s why Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently considered Georgia vs. Tennessee as one of college football’s top ‘season-defining’ games for 2022.

Crawford ranked the Georgia–Tennessee matchup No. 10 on his list, saying:

It took a Hail Mary at Sanford Stadium to beat Georgia during the 2016 season and that’s the last time Tennessee has been victorious in this heated SEC East rivalry series. This time around, the Volunteers will bring arguably their best team during this five-year stretch of futility back to Athens in a matchup that could decide the division or potentially knock the Bulldogs from their perch as one of the SEC’s preseason frontrunners after winning their first national championship since 1980 last fall. Both teams should be ranked the first weekend of November if the Volunteers can battle through a treacherous slate.

The term ‘trap game’ was used frequently last year during Georgia’s run. It seemed like almost every week college football analysts were hyping up Georgia’s next matchup as a potential upset, yet every week they were proven incorrect. Not only were they wrong in their predictions, but Georgia made them regret their words, beating every team on its schedule, sans Clemson, by 17+ points.

The game that received the most hype last season as a potential trap for Georgia was its road matchup against Tennessee. Tennessee fans read about their chances of winning so much that they actually convinced themselves they would beat us. What happened? Georgia stomped the Vols and left Knoxville with a 41-17 victory.

