Georgia vs. South Carolina: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) to begin SEC play on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulldogs dominated non-Power 5 opponents UT Martin and Ball State in the first two weeks. This will be the first test for Georgia and first-year starting quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck looked more comfortable in Week 2 after another sluggish first quarter by the Dawgs. So far this season, the junior signal caller has thrown for 577 yards on 44-of-61 passes with three touchdowns and an interception off of a bobbled catch attempt.

The loaded Georgia defense hasn’t been challenged yet, but they haven’t played down to their lesser opponents either. The Bulldogs have allowed 10 total points thus far.

South Carolina is trying to save its season after a crushing 31-17 loss to No. 20 North Carolina in Week 1. Furman didn’t stand a chance against former UGA assistant Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks last week, cruising to a 47-21 win.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS Network

Georgia injury report:

RB Daijun Edwards: Probable

WR Ladd McConkey: Questionable

OT Austin Blaske: Questionable

DB Javon Bullard: Doubtful

RB Branson Robinson: Out

Players to watch:

Georgia:

RB Daijun Edwards: Georgia’s leading returning rusher is expected to play on Saturday for the first time this season.

TE Brock Bowers: Dominated South Carolina last year with five catches for 121 yards and three total touchdowns.

DB Tykee Smith: The former All-American has been all over the field for the Bulldogs as a first-year starter. Smith has totaled six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception this season.

CB Kamari Lassiter: The second-year starter will be challenged by South Carolina’s passing attack.

Ball State:

QB Spencer Rattler: Leads the SEC in passing percentage (83.3) and is ranked second in passing yards (698).

WR Xavier Legette: Matchup problem at 6-foot-3, 227 pounds. The senior has amassed 296 receiving yards through two games.

LB Debo Williams: The most productive player on the Gamecocks’ defense. The junior has racked up 18 tackles thus far.

