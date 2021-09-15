Georgia vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs South Carolina prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Network: ESPN

Georgia (2-0) vs South Carolina (2-0) Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

Does Georgia have a quarterback?

JT Daniels missed the UAB game with an abdominal core injury, but it didn’t matter. Stetson Bennett stepped in and threw five touchdown passes in the 56-7 win, and … he now has a strained back.

Carson Beck stepped in late and only hit four of his ten passes with a touchdown and a pick.

South Carolina needed to do way too much work to get by East Carolina 20-17, but the defense did a great job against a dangerous offense that was supposed to crank it up through the air with all of its veteran talent. Instead, the Gamecocks allowed just 152 yards through the air and 116 on the ground.

The defense leads the nation in third down stops – giving up just 2 conversions in 24 chances – with a line that was supposed to be one of the big strengths for the new coaching staff, and it is.

This has to be kept close by the defense because …

Why Georgia Will Win

The South Carolina offense might not go anywhere.

The Georgia quarterback situation will figure itself out – Daniels and Bennett are both just healthy enough for one of them to potentially step in and shine – but it’s the D that’s been otherworldly.

Clemson has one of the five best teams in college football, and it managed a grand total of two rushing yards and 180 in all.

UAB is probably going to win the Conference USA title with the best team yet under head coach Bill Clark, and it got absolutely nothing to work with 174 total yards in a 56-7 Dawg win.

South Carolina turned it over three times, could’t move the chains all that well, and needed a late score to push past an East Carolina team with a bad defense.

What’s Going To Happen

No, really, this Georgia defense is just that good.

It’s as if this is too easy, so the Dawgs have banged up quarterbacks and missing receiving weapons just to keep it fair. South Carolina won’t be able to run, QB Zeb Noland will turn it over a few times, and the Georgia offense will capitalize on all of its chances.

Georgia vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Georgia 38, South Carolina 6

Line: Georgia -32, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

