Georgia vs. South Carolina live score, updates, highlights: SEC football Week 3

No. 1-ranked Georgia looks to extend its nation-leading regular-season win streak to 30 as it hosts South Carolina on Saturday.

The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs (2-0) open SEC play against the Gamecocks (1-1) having not lost during the regular season since falling to Florida 44-28 in 2020.

South Carolina's defense should provide Carson Beck, Georgia's new starting quarterback, with his toughest test this season. Having sat out the fourth quarter of both of his starts against UT Martin and Ball State, Beck has thrown for 577 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

The Gamecocks are led by fifth-year senior quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has been stellar in 2023. The Oklahoma transfer is 55-of-66 for 698 yards and three touchdowns through two games. Rattler led upsets over top-10 ranked foes Tennessee and Clemson last season, and South Carolina will need his best to compete with Georgia in Athens.

Georgia vs. South Carolina score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Georgia — — — — — South Carolina — — — — —

Georgia vs. South Carolina updates, highlights

3:58 p.m.: CBS broadcast shows South Carolina receiver Antwane Wells being taken to the locker room on a cart. He scored the Gamecocks' first touchdown.

3:56 p.m.: Beck throws the ball away on third and 8, but a holding call in South Carolina's secondary grants Georgia a first down.

3:54 p.m.: Beck takes a sack. Bulldogs face second and 16 on USC's 36-yard line.

3:52 p.m.: Beck completes his first pass in conference play as a starter to Cash Jones for 11 yards.

Touchdown, South Carolina. Gamecocks 7, Georgia 0

3:46 p.m.: Georgia forces a third and 16, but busts the coverage, and Rattler finds Wells for a touchdown. Rattler starts 8 of 8 for 62 yards and a score.

3:45 p.m.: Rattler is 6 of 6 for 46 yards this drive. One interesting note: three of Rattler's completion are to Luke Doty, the Gamecocks' backup quarterback.

3:43 p.m.: Gamecocks moving it early. USC at first and 10 on Georgia's 11-yard line.

Pregame

3:38 p.m.: Georgia wins the coin toss and elects to defer. South Carolina to start on the Bulldogs' 25-yard line.

2:57 p.m.: Here's a South Carolina injury report from The Greenville News' Gamecocks beat reporter Emily Adams:

2:47 p.m.: Georgia five-star quarterback commit Dylan Raiola is in attendance, rocking a throwback No. 23 Michael Jordan Space Jam jersey.

Georgia 5-star QB commitment Dylan Raiola from Buford sporting a Michael Jordan No. 23 Space Jam jersey here — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) September 16, 2023

1:14 p.m.: Looks like UGA safety Javon Bullard will be available, or at the least will suit up, according to Athens Banner-Herald UGA reporter Marc Weiszer. Ladd McConkey, however, was spotted in gym clothes and looks like he'll be unavailable for the third consecutive game.

12:53 p.m.: UGA basketball recruits Bishop Boswell and Khani Rooths are in attendance.

What channel is Georgia vs. South Carolina on today?

Georgia vs. South Carolina will be broadcast on TV on CBS. Streaming options include the CBS Sports App, which is free with a cable login, or Fubo. Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (analyst) are in the booth with Jenny Dell reporting from the sideline.

What time does Georgia vs. South Carolina start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia vs. South Carolina odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 14

Spread: Georgia (-27.5)

Over/under: 54.5

Moneyline: Georgia -10,000 | South Carolina +1800

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UAB Saturday, Sept. 30 @ Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 14 @ Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 19 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 9 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 South Carolina 47, Furman 21 Saturday, Sept. 16 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 9 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Florida* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Jacksonville State Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 22 Clemson Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

