Georgia vs. Oregon: What Ducks media is saying about UGA

It’s No. 3 Georgia versus No. 11 Oregon on Saturday in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

The Ducks are led by first-year head coach and former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, along with Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix.

The Bulldogs kick off their national title defense led by National Championship Offensive MVP Stetson Bennett backed by a new-look defense.

Here’s what Oregon media has to say about the Dawgs ahead of the matchup.

Know the Opponent: Georgia's offense doesn't want to be overlooked anymore

By Don Smalley, Ducks Wire

“While there are some minor areas for improvement, it’s hard to imagine Bennett can get markedly better after the numbers he put up last season. He completed 64.5 percent of his passes, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. Bennett’s favorite target turned out to be a true freshman in tight end Brock Bowers. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from Napa, Calif. caught 56 passes, 13 of those receptions went for touchdowns. Bowers was a First-Team All-American and Georgia is hoping for more of the same. They did lose running backs Zamir White and James Cook off of last year’s squad, but Kenny McIntosh (eight career touchdowns) and Kendell Milton (three career touchdowns) look to be UGA’s next 1-2 punch in the backfield.”

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV has Dan Lanning's respect

By Erik Skopil, Ducks Territory (247Sports)

“Bennett’s poor play in last year’s SEC Championship game, the team’s only loss, left many asking for another option. He came through when it mattered most though. The 5-foot-11 senior threw for 224 yards and a pair of touchdown’s in last season’s national championship game win over Alabama. In doing so, he helped deliver the Bulldogs their first national title in over 40 years. He was named the game’s Offensive MVP. Bennett is also capable of using his feet to make plays. The task of bringing him down behind the line is made difficult because of his pocket presence. He ran for 259 yards and a touchdown last season.”

How the Ducks Can Stun the Bulldogs

By Joshua Witted, FishDuck

“It will be nearly impossible for the Ducks to consistently drive down the field against this Bulldog defense. No, this isn’t the same historically dominant defense as last year, but it will still be among the best — if not the very best — in the country by the end of the season. Beating Georgia will be a challenge, no doubt. But it’s not impossible. Oregon has a deeply talented roster of its own, and the Ducks aren’t simply going to roll over and let the Bulldogs walk out with an easy win.”

Oregon Practice Report: Ducks use scout team to prepare for Georgia Bulldogs

By Zachary Neel, Ducks Wire

“One player to note, though, was TE Terrell Tilmon wearing No. 19, playing in the role of UGA TE Brock Bowers. A lot has been made of Bowers over the past week or two, as he stands as one of the best tight ends in the nation. Putting Tilmon in that position on the scout team makes sense, because he has a tall and athletic build and can pose many threats on the field.”

Oregon vs. Georgia picks, predictions: Who wins Week 1 college football game Saturday?

By James Crepes, Oregon Live

“You read that right — this game if off the charts in terms of difficulty for Oregon. Georgia is coming off a national title and even with all the talent it lost on defense is still among the favorites to make the CFP and contend again this year. UGA will have the best units Oregon faces this season on both sides of the line of scrimmage, at tight end, linebacker and in the secondary. There aren’t any obvious areas for the Ducks to exploit other than a lack of experience for the Bulldogs at certain spots. This will effectively be a road game in a very hostile environment for UO.”

