Georgia vs. Ohio State: Updated UGA injury report ahead of Peach Bowl

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) will take on No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs did not escape the SEC Championship win over LSU without injuries, as two starters left the game and did not return.

Here is an updated Georgia injury report ahead of the Peach Bowl:

OT Warren McClendon

Injury: Knee (MCL)

Status: Questionable

Starting right tackle Warren McClendon went down with a knee injury in the SEC Championship, causing him to miss the remainder of the game.

McClendon has been withheld from the majority of practices in preparation for the Peach Bowl, but he was seen in the media viewing portion at the end of practice on Thursday in a yoga session without a non-contact jersey.

Kirby Smart: Expectedly, Smart labeled McClendon as ‘hopeful’ for Saturday night.

WR Ladd McConkey

Injury: Knee (Tendonitis)

Status: Questionable

Starting receiver Ladd McConkey, who leads UGA receivers statistically, tweaked a tendonitis injury in his knee in the SEC Championship that, according to Smart, had bothered the redshirt sophomore the majority of the season.

Like McClendon, McConkey missed practices in Peach Bowl preparation, but was seen in the media viewing period at practice not in a non-contact jersey.

Kirby Smart: McConkey was also labeled as ‘hopeful’ by Smart for Saturday night.

WR AD Mitchell

Injury: Ankle

Status: Probable

Mitchell sustained an ankle injury Week 2 against Samford and missed nine regular season games before a one-play appearance versus Georgia Tech and brief action in the SEC Championship.

Mitchell this week: “To be honest, I’m just feeling ready. It’s the best way to describe it. There wasn’t too much resting [after the LSU game], but you know, the practice and building confidence, it’s meant a lot to this point as well.”

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr.

Injury: Ankle

Status: Probable

The true freshman suffered an ankle injury versus Georgia Tech and missed the remainder of the game. Jones was available in the SEC Championship and, reportedly, has had no limitations in practice.

DB Dan Jackson

Injury: Foot fracture

Status: Out

Jackson suffered a hairline foot fracture midseason that required surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

EDGE Nolan Smith

Injury: Pectoral

Status: OUT

The star linebacker suffered a torn pectoral muscle versus Florida and will miss the remainder of the season.

